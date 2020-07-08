United States Air Force Senior Airman Devon Cooksey talks about his experiences as a vehicle mechanic while assigned to the 181st Intelligence Wing Aug. 7, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2021 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790220
|VIRIN:
|200807-Z-KW817-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108276378
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, My 181 Story: SrA. Devon Cooksey B-roll, by SSgt Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
