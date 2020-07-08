Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My 181 Story: SrA. Devon Cooksey B-roll

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    United States Air Force Senior Airman Devon Cooksey talks about his experiences as a vehicle mechanic while assigned to the 181st Intelligence Wing Aug. 7, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790220
    VIRIN: 200807-Z-KW817-1002
    Filename: DOD_108276378
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My 181 Story: SrA. Devon Cooksey B-roll, by SSgt Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Racers
    Indiana Air National Guard
    National Guard
    181st IW
    3N0X6

