    Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

    GERMANY

    04.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sokha Hou 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Maj. Bianca Howard and her team along with Capt. Alexandria Jaksha and her team from the 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 30th Medical Brigade administered the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Soldiers from the #EverVigilant Brigade, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB, and 7th Mission Support Command. The readiness and force protection of our people, partners, allies, and host nations is a top priority. Vaccine rodeos like these show we are quickly distributing the vaccine to our formation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 05:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790213
    VIRIN: 210409-A-NY752-650
    Filename: DOD_108276299
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: DE

