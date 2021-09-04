Maj. Bianca Howard and her team along with Capt. Alexandria Jaksha and her team from the 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 30th Medical Brigade administered the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Soldiers from the #EverVigilant Brigade, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB, and 7th Mission Support Command. The readiness and force protection of our people, partners, allies, and host nations is a top priority. Vaccine rodeos like these show we are quickly distributing the vaccine to our formation.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2021 05:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790213
|VIRIN:
|210409-A-NY752-650
|Filename:
|DOD_108276299
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, by SSG Sokha Hou, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT