Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790213" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Bianca Howard and her team along with Capt. Alexandria Jaksha and her team from the 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 30th Medical Brigade administered the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Soldiers from the #EverVigilant Brigade, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB, and 7th Mission Support Command. The readiness and force protection of our people, partners, allies, and host nations is a top priority. Vaccine rodeos like these show we are quickly distributing the vaccine to our formation.