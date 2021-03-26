Airmen from the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadron, participate in a rescue exercise near Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 26, 2021. The goal of the exercise was to test rescue response capability for pilots isolated in harsh arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2021 00:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790212
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-XX992-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108276245
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rescue Exercise, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
