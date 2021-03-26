Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rescue Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadron, participate in a rescue exercise near Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 26, 2021. The goal of the exercise was to test rescue response capability for pilots isolated in harsh arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790212
    VIRIN: 210326-F-XX992-3001
    Filename: DOD_108276245
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue Exercise, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    210th Rescue Squadron
    212th Rescue Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT