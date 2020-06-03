Instructors from the 102nd Training Division (Maneuver Support), 1 Brigade (Engineers) oversee students as they hone their skills in the 12 W course - Carpentry and Masonry Specialist - at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, 6 MAR 2020. The 102nd TD is part of the 80th Training Command (TASS). B-Roll footage.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 23:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790211
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-PZ247-704
|Filename:
|DOD_108276129
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 102d Training Division instructors help students hone carpentry and masonry skills in 12 W course, by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT