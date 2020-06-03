Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102d Training Division instructors help students hone carpentry and masonry skills in 12 W course

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Instructors from the 102nd Training Division (Maneuver Support), 1 Brigade (Engineers) oversee students as they hone their skills in the 12 W course - Carpentry and Masonry Specialist - at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, 6 MAR 2020. The 102nd TD is part of the 80th Training Command (TASS). B-Roll footage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 23:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790211
    VIRIN: 200306-A-PZ247-704
    Filename: DOD_108276129
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    TAGS

    masonry
    Fort Leonard Wood
    carpentry
    80th Training Command
    102d Training Division
    12 W

