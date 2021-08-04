Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAV Egress Training Broll

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 2d Assault Amphibian (AA) Battalion, 2d Marine Division, rehearse egress and evacuation drills on Camp Lejeune, N.C. April 8, 2021. 2d AA Battalion rehearse egress, evacuation and vehicle towing drills regularly on land to prepare for any situation in future amphibious operations. In the last year, the Marine Corps has increased efforts to improve safety conditions in assault amphibious vehicles and safety protocol familiarity for the crew members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Jessica Massi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790207
    VIRIN: 210408-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_108276041
    Length: 00:10:03
    Location: US

    TAGS

    #AAV #2dMarDiv #Egress Training #2dAA Battalion #Tracks #Readiness

