AAV Egress Training Broll

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 2d Assault Amphibian (AA) Battalion, 2d Marine Division, rehearse egress and evacuation drills on Camp Lejeune, N.C. April 8, 2021. 2d AA Battalion rehearse egress, evacuation and vehicle towing drills regularly on land to prepare for any situation in future amphibious operations. In the last year, the Marine Corps has increased efforts to improve safety conditions in assault amphibious vehicles and safety protocol familiarity for the crew members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Jessica Massi)