Bring your children to our work day - Air Station Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Coast Guard is inviting families to Bring Your Children to OUR Work Day on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Coast Guard units around the world will bring children (grades K-12) aboard cutters, planes, helicopters and more in a series of virtual field trips. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 18:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790194
|VIRIN:
|210409-G-G0000-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108275853
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
