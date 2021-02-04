2021 97 AMW LFE Skydio Drone Footage

Drone footage from Skydio during the 97th Air Mobility Wing's 2021 Large Formation Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790170
|VIRIN:
|210402-F-XN197-394
|Filename:
|DOD_108275588
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
