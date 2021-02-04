Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 97 AMW LFE Skydio Drone Footage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Drone footage from Skydio during the 97th Air Mobility Wing's 2021 Large Formation Exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790170
    VIRIN: 210402-F-XN197-394
    Filename: DOD_108275588
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    altus afb
    drone
    lfe
    97 amw
    large formation exercise
    skydio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT