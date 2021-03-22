A Conversation With, Ep. 3

In our third episode of "A Conversation With," we hear from two Airmen from the LGBTQ+ community who share their perspective on why they joined, what keeps them serving and how the Air Force culture has changed over the last decade. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
