    A Conversation With, Ep. 3

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    In our third episode of "A Conversation With," we hear from two Airmen from the LGBTQ+ community who share their perspective on why they joined, what keeps them serving and how the Air Force culture has changed over the last decade. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    TAGS

    sexual orientation
    Diversity and Inclusion

