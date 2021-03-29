Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Video by Spc. Zachery Blevins 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Harsch, a motor transport operator assigned to the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, participates in an interview at the Orlando Community Vaccination Center in Orlando, Florida, March. 29, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Zachery Blevins/101st Airborne Division Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 12:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 789667
    VIRIN: 210329-A-HT963-992
    Filename: DOD_108267094
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, by SPC Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    Vaccination
    6-26 Brigade Support Battalion
    Orlando Florida
    COVID-19

