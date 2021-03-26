U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Keck, a motor transport operator assigned to the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, participates in an interview at the Orlando Community Vaccination Center in Orlando, Florida, March 26, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Zachery Blevins/101st Airborne Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 12:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|789666
|VIRIN:
|210326-A-HT963-929
|Filename:
|DOD_108267093
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve, by SPC Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
