The 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade held a vehicle recovery exercise March 25, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. Soldiers from the 163rd MI BN flip this vehicle back onto all four wheels. (U.S. Army videos provided by Lt. Col. Tristian DeBoard) (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|789660
|VIRIN:
|210325-A-HC115-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108266994
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vehicle flip, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT