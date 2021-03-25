Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle flip

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade held a vehicle recovery exercise March 25, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. Soldiers from the 163rd MI BN flip this vehicle back onto all four wheels. (U.S. Army videos provided by Lt. Col. Tristian DeBoard) (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

    TAGS

    vehicle recovery
    Army vehicles
    303rd MI BN
    163rd MI BN
    504th EMIB

