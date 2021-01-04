Capt. Rye Bailey, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion chaplain, led Soldiers on a spiritual fitness hick on April 1, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. Soldiers received worship services on top of the mountain and were able to enjoy the morning view. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 11:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|789659
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-HC115-7290
|Filename:
|DOD_108266993
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spiritual Fitness, by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
