    Spiritual Fitness

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Capt. Rye Bailey, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion chaplain, led Soldiers on a spiritual fitness hick on April 1, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. Soldiers received worship services on top of the mountain and were able to enjoy the morning view. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 11:18
    Length: 00:00:56
    Spiritual Fitness
    Army spirituality
    people first
    303rd MI BN
    504th EMIB

