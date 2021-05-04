Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECRETARY OF DEFENSE COMMUNICATIONS Recruitment Video

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Video by James Kresge 

    Defense Information Systems Agency

    Secretary of Defense Communications Recruitment Video. Video provided by Secretary of Defense Communications Office.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 789644
    VIRIN: 210405-D-K7053-9999
    Filename: DOD_108266898
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE COMMUNICATIONS Recruitment Video, by James Kresge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECDEF
    DISA

