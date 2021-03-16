Rear Admiral Jurkowsky on Leadership

Former US Navy Chief of Information retired Rear Admiral Thomas Jurkowsky—Air University Press author of The Secret Sauce for Organizational Success: Communications and Leadership on the Same Page—speaks to the Air Force Public Affairs Career Field about leadership and communication on 16 March 2021.
Admiral Jurkowsky's distinguished military career culminated in service as the Navy's Chief of Information, and he worked on a variety of events, from the Tailhook Scandal to various incidents at the Naval Academy. His book highlights the importance of honesty, clear messaging, and a positive relationship with the press in order to effectively manage strategic communications. The goal of The Secret Sauce for Organizational Success is for both communication practitioners and their leaders to learn from the author’s experiences and motivate both, in tandem, so that they always do the “right thing.” Free download of his book: https://go.usa.gov/xHCJ2 or request a free print copy today from AirUniversityPress@au.af.edu today.
