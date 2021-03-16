Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rear Admiral Jurkowsky on Leadership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Video by Stephanie Rollins 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Former US Navy Chief of Information retired Rear Admiral Thomas Jurkowsky—Air University Press author of The Secret Sauce for Organizational Success: Communications and Leadership on the Same Page—speaks to the Air Force Public Affairs Career Field about leadership and communication on 16 March 2021.

    Admiral Jurkowsky's distinguished military career culminated in service as the Navy's Chief of Information, and he worked on a variety of events, from the Tailhook Scandal to various incidents at the Naval Academy. His book highlights the importance of honesty, clear messaging, and a positive relationship with the press in order to effectively manage strategic communications. The goal of The Secret Sauce for Organizational Success is for both communication practitioners and their leaders to learn from the author’s experiences and motivate both, in tandem, so that they always do the “right thing.” Free download of his book: https://go.usa.gov/xHCJ2 or request a free print copy today from AirUniversityPress@au.af.edu today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 789642
    VIRIN: 210316-D-TI329-001
    Filename: DOD_108266889
    Length: 01:13:51
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Jurkowsky on Leadership, by Stephanie Rollins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT