    1-91 CAV PLT LFX B-Roll

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.24.2021

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    B-Roll package and Interview with SSG Collen Poer.
    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173 Airborne Brigade, participate in a live fire exercise at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 25, 2021.
    (U.S. Army Video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 789639
    VIRIN: 210324-O-DT978-440
    Filename: DOD_108266858
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, 1-91 CAV PLT LFX B-Roll, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers

