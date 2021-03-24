B-Roll package and Interview with SSG Collen Poer.
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173 Airborne Brigade, participate in a live fire exercise at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 25, 2021.
(U.S. Army Video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 08:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|789639
|VIRIN:
|210324-O-DT978-440
|Filename:
|DOD_108266858
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 1-91 CAV PLT LFX B-Roll, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
