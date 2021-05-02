Col. Rodney Coldren talks about how the COVID-19 Vaccine is safe. The world came together to create this vaccine in record time.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 10:05
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|782678
|VIRIN:
|210205-A-RE711-371
|Filename:
|DOD_108173432
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Covid-19 Vaccine is Safe, by SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
