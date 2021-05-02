Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Herd Immunity Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Autumn Vogt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    A social media piece with information Col. Rodney Coldren, from Regional Health Command Europe, explaining how herd immunity coincides with the COVID vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 10:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 782676
    VIRIN: 210205-F-HQ214-1002
    Filename: DOD_108173417
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herd Immunity Social Media, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shot
    Vaccine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    RHCE
    COVID
    Herd Immunity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT