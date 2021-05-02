A spot with information Col. Rodney Coldren, from Regional Health Command Europe, explaining how herd immunity coincides with the COVID vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 10:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|782675
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-HQ214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108173414
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Herd Immunity, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT