Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
On Thursday 4 February 2021, NATO’s Secretary General engaged with the NATO 2030 Young Leaders Group on their vision of the future of the transatlantic Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 08:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|782665
|VIRIN:
|210204-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108173318
|Length:
|00:13:04
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
LEAVE A COMMENT