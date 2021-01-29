The AMC Logistics Assistance Program (LAP) consists of Logistics Assistance Representatives (LARs) like Mr. Dennis A Dudley Jr. who is a subject matter expert in the detection and resolution of logistics related problems. (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Luis Alani)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 06:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782655
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-EM082-403
|Filename:
|DOD_108173262
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AMC Logistics Assistance Representative Mr. Dennis Dudley, by CPT Luis Alani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
