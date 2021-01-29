Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Logistics Assistance Representative Mr. Dennis Dudley

    ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.29.2021

    Video by Capt. Luis Alani 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    The AMC Logistics Assistance Program (LAP) consists of Logistics Assistance Representatives (LARs) like Mr. Dennis A Dudley Jr. who is a subject matter expert in the detection and resolution of logistics related problems. (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Luis Alani)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 06:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782655
    VIRIN: 210129-A-EM082-403
    Filename: DOD_108173262
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Logistics Assistance Representative Mr. Dennis Dudley, by CPT Luis Alani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

