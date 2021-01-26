B Roll: U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Sanabria, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux MP assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, treats a simulated casualty as he competes in the medical lane of the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 04:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782651
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-BD610-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108173248
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG BENELUX BWC - Medical lane, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
