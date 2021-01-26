Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG BENELUX BWC - Medical lane

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.26.2021

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    B Roll: U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Sanabria, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux MP assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, treats a simulated casualty as he competes in the medical lane of the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 04:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782651
    VIRIN: 210126-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_108173248
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG BENELUX BWC - Medical lane, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Combat Life Saver
    Military Operations in Urban Terrain MOUT
    Alliance Training Area
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT