    Deployed Airman commemorates Tuskegee Airmen during Black History Month

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Black History Month at the 332nd is a special observance considering the wing traces its roots to WWII and specifically to the Tuskegee Airmen who distinguished themselves in combat. U.S. Air Force Capt. Latetia Bland, who is deployed to the 332nd says she learned of their sacrifices as a young girl, long before she donned the uniform.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Airman commemorates Tuskegee Airmen during Black History Month, by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    332nd AEW
    Legacy
    Black History Month

