U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct training during Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. ARTP is an exercise held to strengthen the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 00:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782646
|VIRIN:
|210204-M-WW783-831
|Filename:
|DOD_108173139
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, ARTP Day 2 B-roll, by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
