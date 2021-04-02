Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP Day 2 B-roll

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct training during Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. ARTP is an exercise held to strengthen the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 00:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782646
    VIRIN: 210204-M-WW783-831
    Filename: DOD_108173139
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP Day 2 B-roll, by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    12th Marine Regiment
    3d battalion
    Artillery
    Artillery Relocation Training Program
    ARTP
    3d Marine Division
    Indo-Pacific region

