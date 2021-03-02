ARTP Day 1 B-Roll

U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct training during Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 3 , 2021. ARTP is an exercise held to strengthen the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 00:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782644
|VIRIN:
|210203-M-WW783-800
|Filename:
|DOD_108173110
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
