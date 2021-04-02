Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Gunny and the COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam and Lance Cpl. Faith Rose

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific and the Safety Gunny demonstrates the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of series of Public Safety Announcements encouraging Marines to take care of themselves and practice good safety habits. While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required to take, it is recommended by health professionals. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam and Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 02:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 782643
    VIRIN: 210204-M-WT872-1001
    Filename: DOD_108173052
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Safety Gunny and the COVID-19 vaccine, by Cpl Ryan Pulliam and LCpl Faith Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Base Safety
    Camp Butler
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    COVID-19
    Safety Gunny

