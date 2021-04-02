Safety Gunny and the COVID-19 vaccine

Marine Corps Installations Pacific and the Safety Gunny demonstrates the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of series of Public Safety Announcements encouraging Marines to take care of themselves and practice good safety habits. While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required to take, it is recommended by health professionals. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam and Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 02:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|782643
|VIRIN:
|210204-M-WT872-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108173052
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
