Safety Gunny and the COVID-19 vaccine

Marine Corps Installations Pacific and the Safety Gunny demonstrates the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of series of Public Safety Announcements encouraging Marines to take care of themselves and practice good safety habits. While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required to take, it is recommended by health professionals. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam and Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)