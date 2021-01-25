Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl shoutout from Sgt. First Class Heflin

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2021

    Video by Spc. William Griffen 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. First Class Jeric Heflin, assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, expresses his support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Bucs," January 25, 2021, at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Bucs will be competing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Army video by KSgt. In Ha Chung)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 782641
    VIRIN: 210125-A-GN091-688
    PIN: 5
    Filename: DOD_108173036
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl shoutout from Sgt. First Class Heflin, by SPC William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Casey
    Raider Brigade
    1-64 AR
    1ABCT
    Super Bowl LV

