    Super Bowl shoutout from Staff Sgt. Lawrence

    CAMP HOVEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Video by Spc. William Griffen 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Demetrice Lawrence, assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, expresses his support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Bucs," January 28, 2021, at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Bucs will be competing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Army video by KSgt. In Ha Chung)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 782634
    VIRIN: 210121-A-GN091-739
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_108173008
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Super Bowl shoutout from Staff Sgt. Lawrence, by SPC William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raider Brigade
    Camp Hovey
    5-7 CAV
    1ABCT
    Super Bowl LV

