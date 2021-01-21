Staff Sgt. Demetrice Lawrence, assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, expresses his support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Bucs," January 28, 2021, at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Bucs will be competing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Army video by KSgt. In Ha Chung)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 21:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|782634
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-GN091-739
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_108173008
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP HOVEY, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Bowl shoutout from Staff Sgt. Lawrence, by SPC William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT