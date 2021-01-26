SGT Gabrielle Hunter and SGT Danielle Hunter of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team discuss their experiences of being twins and being stationed together, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2021. During the interview, the twins described experiences as African American service members for African American Heritage Month. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 21:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782615
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-PC678-097
|Filename:
|DOD_108172870
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 25ID Black History Month - The Hunter Twins, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT