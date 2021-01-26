Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25ID Black History Month - The Hunter Twins

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SGT Gabrielle Hunter and SGT Danielle Hunter of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team discuss their experiences of being twins and being stationed together, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2021. During the interview, the twins described experiences as African American service members for African American Heritage Month. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782615
    VIRIN: 210128-A-PC678-097
    Filename: DOD_108172870
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    This work, 25ID Black History Month - The Hunter Twins, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Black History Month
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

