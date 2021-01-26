25ID Black History Month - The Hunter Twins

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782615" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SGT Gabrielle Hunter and SGT Danielle Hunter of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team discuss their experiences of being twins and being stationed together, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2021. During the interview, the twins described experiences as African American service members for African American Heritage Month. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis)