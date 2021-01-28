301 FW February UTA Commander's Call 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782604" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

301st Fighter Wing Commander Col. Allen Duckworth and 301st Fighter Wing Command Chief Michael Senigo address the wing in the virtual commander's call. In the video, Col. Duckworth reflects on the wing's 2020, the heritage F-16, the selection to receive AFRC's first F-35A mission set as well as other upcoming things in 2021. Chief Senigo makes good on his Walk Across Texas Challenge, upcoming challenge versus our Navy host and future development opportunity.