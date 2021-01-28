Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301 FW February UTA Commander's Call 2021

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    301st Fighter Wing Commander Col. Allen Duckworth and 301st Fighter Wing Command Chief Michael Senigo address the wing in the virtual commander's call. In the video, Col. Duckworth reflects on the wing's 2020, the heritage F-16, the selection to receive AFRC's first F-35A mission set as well as other upcoming things in 2021. Chief Senigo makes good on his Walk Across Texas Challenge, upcoming challenge versus our Navy host and future development opportunity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 782604
    VIRIN: 210205-F-RJ363-001
    Filename: DOD_108172674
    Length: 00:14:57
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301 FW February UTA Commander's Call 2021, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    commanders call
    301st Fighter Wing
    301FW
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    #ReserveReady

