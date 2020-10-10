Expediting the Deployment Process

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Reserve members of the 944th FW conduct deployment readiness exercises during the Unit Training Assembly at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., October 10, 2020. The purpose of the training is to not only ensure unit and individual readiness to deploy, but also to assess and enhance the current process used by the Wing.