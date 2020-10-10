U.S. Air Force Reserve members of the 944th FW conduct deployment readiness exercises during the Unit Training Assembly at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., October 10, 2020. The purpose of the training is to not only ensure unit and individual readiness to deploy, but also to assess and enhance the current process used by the Wing.
This work, Expediting the Deployment Process, by SSgt Matthew Bruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
