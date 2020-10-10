Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expediting the Deployment Process

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Bruch 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve members of the 944th FW conduct deployment readiness exercises during the Unit Training Assembly at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., October 10, 2020. The purpose of the training is to not only ensure unit and individual readiness to deploy, but also to assess and enhance the current process used by the Wing.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 16:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 782589
    VIRIN: 210117-F-UL677-002
    Filename: DOD_108172567
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    Air Force Reserve
    Logistics Readiness
    Deployment Readiness
    Citizen Airmen
    944th FW

