Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the Air Force: Diversity & Inclusion - Leadership Qualities - Palace Chase

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the newly established office of diversity and inclusion, new feedback for officer and senior NCO evaluations and record retention levels stand to benefit the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782585
    VIRIN: 210204-F-KT515-0001
    Filename: DOD_108172542
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Diversity & Inclusion - Leadership Qualities - Palace Chase, by SSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT