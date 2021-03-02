Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tucson Air Branch Hoist Rescues Injured Woman

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Tucson Air Branch received a call about a female illegal entrant in distress located in the Baboquivari Mountains on February 3.
    The illegal entrant was reported as suffering from severe leg pain and dehydration, and was unable to walk. Two U.S. Border Patrol agents were on scene with the woman when the UH-60 aircrew arrived. Due to the rugged terrain, a 125-foot hoist extraction was conducted to retrieve the injured subject.
    After landing at a Border Patrol checkpoint, an AMO EMT treated the woman for injuries while awaiting arrival of an ambulance.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:40
    Location: AZ, US

    TAGS

    rescue
    cbp
    Air and Marine Operations

