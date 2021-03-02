The first Dobbins Update of 2021 is now available. From the dropzone to the clinic this update covers the 80 th Aerial Port Squadron with their high flying mission to the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered on station. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 16:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|782529
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-NV270-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108171854
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dobbins Update - February 2021, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT