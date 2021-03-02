Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dobbins Update - February 2021

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    The first Dobbins Update of 2021 is now available. From the dropzone to the clinic this update covers the 80 th Aerial Port Squadron with their high flying mission to the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered on station. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 16:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 782529
    VIRIN: 210203-F-NV270-003
    Filename: DOD_108171854
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    Airdrop
    Dobbins ARB
    Dropzone
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    COVID-19
    COVID Vaccine

