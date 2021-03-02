In the Fight: 82nd Airborne Division, Lt. Col. Kwame Boateng

No Army mission can be successful without the help of every job field, and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division's Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation is no exception. See how Lt. Col. Kwame Boateng, the battalion commander of the 307th Engineer Battalion, helps 3rd Brigade "In the Fight". The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness.
|02.03.2021
|02.04.2021 10:21
|Package
|782520
|210203-A-ID763-653
|DOD_108171685
|00:02:51
|US
|2
|2
