    In the Fight: 82nd Airborne Division, Lt. Col. Kwame Boateng

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev and Spc. Jacob Ward

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    No Army mission can be successful without the help of every job field, and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division's Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation is no exception. See how Lt. Col. Kwame Boateng, the battalion commander of the 307th Engineer Battalion, helps 3rd Brigade "In the Fight". The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 10:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782520
    VIRIN: 210203-A-ID763-653
    Filename: DOD_108171685
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: US

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    JRTC3/82DRE

