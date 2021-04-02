America's Shipyard - Episode One

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this first episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised a team at the USS Pasadena (SSN 752) and recognized the recent, urgent drive and great teaming in executing a new contract to clean sanitary tanks for the entire availability.



Bravo Zulu 100 to Code 400 (Contracts), Code 300 (Operations Department), and Code 1200 (Business Office)!



We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!



#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis



Video by Alim Jordan, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.