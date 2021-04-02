Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Shipyard - Episode One

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Video by Alim AJ Jordan 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this first episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised a team at the USS Pasadena (SSN 752) and recognized the recent, urgent drive and great teaming in executing a new contract to clean sanitary tanks for the entire availability.

    Bravo Zulu 100 to Code 400 (Contracts), Code 300 (Operations Department), and Code 1200 (Business Office)!

    We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis

    Video by Alim Jordan, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 09:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 782515
    VIRIN: 210204-N-PR688-942
    Filename: DOD_108171547
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Shipyard - Episode One, by Alim AJ Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

