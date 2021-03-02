Tucson Air Branch Hoist Rescues Injured Woman

Tucson Air Branch received a call about a female illegal entrant in distress located in the Baboquivari Mountains on February 3.
The illegal entrant was reported as suffering from severe leg pain and dehydration, and was unable to walk. Two U.S. Border Patrol agents were on scene with the woman when the UH-60 aircrew arrived.
Due to the rugged terrain, a 125-foot hoist extraction was conducted to retrieve the injured subject. After landing at a Border Patrol checkpoint, an AMO EMT treated the woman for injuries while awaiting arrival of an ambulance.
