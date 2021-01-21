The 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron is deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base as an instrument of Dynamic Force Employment that delivers joint force commanders the critical capability to move forces fluidly into and across the theater in order to seize, retain and exploit the initiative against an adversary.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782512
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-DN281-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108171510
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 335th EFS conducts DFE at ADAB, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
