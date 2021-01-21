Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    335th EFS conducts DFE at ADAB

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron is deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base as an instrument of Dynamic Force Employment that delivers joint force commanders the critical capability to move forces fluidly into and across the theater in order to seize, retain and exploit the initiative against an adversary.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782512
    VIRIN: 210121-F-DN281-1001
    Filename: DOD_108171510
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    380th AEW
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    380th EAMXS
    335th EFS
    ADAB
    DFE
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    Dynamic Force Employment

