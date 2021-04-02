NATO Secretary General meets with the Prime Minister of Belgium
02.04.2021
The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Mr. Alexander de Croo, welcomes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at his office in Brussels.
NATO Secretary General meets with the Prime Minister of Belgium
