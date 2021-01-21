Sgt. Troy Howell, assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, expresses his support for the Kansas City Chiefs, January 21, 2021, at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Chiefs will be competing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Army video by KSgt. In Ha Chung)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 00:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|782491
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-GN091-858
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108171201
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP HOVEY, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Super Bowl shoutout from Sgt. Howell, by SPC William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT