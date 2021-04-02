Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th FSS Airmen volunteer at Latte Heights Park on Guam

    GUAM

    02.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from 36th Force Support Squadron and Sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five came together to beautify the Latte Heights Park, Mangilao, Guam, Jan. 30, 2021. Members of Andersen Air Force Base, HSC-25, and the Mangilao Mayor’s Office spent four hours clearing debris and painting at the park. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782482
    VIRIN: 210204-F-VU029-533
    Filename: DOD_108171070
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    HSC-25
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Team Andersen
    Sister Village Sister Squadron

