Airmen from 36th Force Support Squadron and Sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five came together to beautify the Latte Heights Park, Mangilao, Guam, Jan. 30, 2021. Members of Andersen Air Force Base, HSC-25, and the Mangilao Mayor’s Office spent four hours clearing debris and painting at the park. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782482
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-VU029-533
|Filename:
|DOD_108171070
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th FSS Airmen volunteer at Latte Heights Park on Guam, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT