Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Logistics On Location: DLA COVID-19 Support (open captions)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Team DLA is hard at work supporting the Nation’s COVID-19 mission. In September, the awesome DLA Distribution team, Susquehanna, PA (DDSP), supported the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, by distributing 1.5 million N-95 masks to over 3,000 nursing homes across 50 states and two territories--7 days of supply for frontline healthcare workers. Thank you Team DDSP, we are proud of you! For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782474
    VIRIN: 200918-D-LU733-674
    PIN: 505736
    Filename: DOD_108170966
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: DLA COVID-19 Support (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine Ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT