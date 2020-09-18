Team DLA is hard at work supporting the Nation’s COVID-19 mission. In September, the awesome DLA Distribution team, Susquehanna, PA (DDSP), supported the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, by distributing 1.5 million N-95 masks to over 3,000 nursing homes across 50 states and two territories--7 days of supply for frontline healthcare workers. Thank you Team DDSP, we are proud of you! For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 18:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782474
|VIRIN:
|200918-D-LU733-674
|PIN:
|505736
|Filename:
|DOD_108170966
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: DLA COVID-19 Support (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT