    B-Roll - CBP Air and Marine Operations Boat Patrol supporting Super Bowl LV

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Marine Interdiction Agents in a Coastal Interceptor Vessel from CBP’s Air and
    Marine Operations, patrol the waters near Tampa FL in support of the security mission for Super Bowl LV.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782463
    VIRIN: 210202-H-AT513-0002
    Filename: DOD_108170861
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - CBP Air and Marine Operations Boat Patrol supporting Super Bowl LV, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Super Bowl
    Air and Marine Operations
    cbpsblv

