Soldiers assigned to Task Force 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in an Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge assessment located on Fort Benning, Georgia, Feb. 3, 2021. The EIB/ESB assessments recognize Soldier excellence in combat skills and increase individual, unit and overall Army readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Aaliyah Craven)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 20:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782452
|VIRIN:
|210203-A-MI845-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108170824
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force 1-28 “Black Lions” conduct EIB qualification, by PFC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
