CHIEF JAMES GETS COVID-19 VACCINE AND ENCOURAGES THE TROOPS

Command Chief Master Sgt. Thomas James of the California National Guard receives his first COVID-19 vaccination and talks to the troops about the experience while offering words of encouragement. Video by David J. Loeffler California National Guard Public Affairs.
