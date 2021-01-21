Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIEF JAMES GETS COVID-19 VACCINE AND ENCOURAGES THE TROOPS

    01.21.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California Military Department

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Thomas James of the California National Guard receives his first COVID-19 vaccination and talks to the troops about the experience while offering words of encouragement. Video by David J. Loeffler California National Guard Public Affairs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782436
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-WQ610-007
    Filename: DOD_108170650
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CA, US

