U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers prepare and administer COVID-19 vaccines Jan. 27, 2021 at a La Paz County Health Department site in Quartzsite, Ariz. Arizona National Guardsmen are scheduled to continue assisting the administering of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as helping to distribute the vaccination to sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782432
|VIRIN:
|210127-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108170599
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|QUARTZSITE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZ National Guard Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines in La Paz County, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
