Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZ National Guard Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines in La Paz County

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUARTZSITE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers prepare and administer COVID-19 vaccines Jan. 27, 2021 at a La Paz County Health Department site in Quartzsite, Ariz. Arizona National Guardsmen are scheduled to continue assisting the administering of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as helping to distribute the vaccination to sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782432
    VIRIN: 210127-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108170599
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: QUARTZSITE, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZ National Guard Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines in La Paz County, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Soldiers
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT