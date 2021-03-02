178th Wing February RSD Briefing

The Monthly RSD briefing for 178th Wing Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 16:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|782419
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-MJ308-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108170490
|Length:
|00:09:21
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
