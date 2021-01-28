Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard about the COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 15:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|782415
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-VQ771-113
|Filename:
|DOD_108170435
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG Talks: COVID-19 Vaccine, by SPC Anya Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT