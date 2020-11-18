Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tail Angels - The Story of The Tuskegee Airmen Episode 02

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Anthony Young 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Second episode of new documentary series on the Tuskegee Airmen titled "Red Tail Angels", produced by Air Force Television Pentagon, SAF/PAI, United States Air Force.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782409
    VIRIN: 201118-F-AV145-151
    Filename: DOD_108170270
    Length: 00:23:56
    Location: US

    Airmen
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Black History Month
    Red Tail Angels

