See what's going on this upcoming week around Fort Wainwright in the latest installment of the MWR Minute.
Call 353-1087 for more information!
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 14:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|782408
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-ZW424-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108170268
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Minute - January 8, by Daniel Nelson and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT