    CNO TF1N Video

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by lena burns 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    210203-N-AX638-1001 WASHINGTON (Feb. 3, 2021) A video of Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday sharing the findings and recommendations from Task Force One Navy’s final report. (U.S. Navy Video/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:35
    Location: US

    TAGS

    CNO
    MyNavyHr
    TF1N

